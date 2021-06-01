BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 11,405 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,405 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Mercury Systems worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,396,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,959,000 after purchasing an additional 44,651 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,043 shares of company stock worth $866,821. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

