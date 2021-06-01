BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.21 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,334,890 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $210.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.58. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

