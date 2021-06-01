BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,902 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE LXP opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

