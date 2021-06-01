BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Retail Properties of America worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPAI opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on RPAI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

