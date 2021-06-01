BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,506,000 after buying an additional 462,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aramark by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,965,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,640,000 after buying an additional 396,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aramark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after buying an additional 26,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.