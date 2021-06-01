BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 58.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,754 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHO opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

