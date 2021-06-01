BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 173.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,793 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 39,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

ACM stock opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89. AECOM has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

