BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 29,651 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,651 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Adient were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,152,000 after acquiring an additional 381,935 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Adient by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,470,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,209,000 after acquiring an additional 158,229 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Adient by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,194,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,287,000 after acquiring an additional 78,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter worth $57,267,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.30. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.