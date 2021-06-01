Bluesphere Advisors LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $3,055,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.81. 8,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.48. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

