Bluesphere Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group comprises 1.3% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 210.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.29. 633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,631. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

