Bluesphere Advisors LLC Purchases 4,397 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 5.0% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

DIS traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $179.39. The company had a trading volume of 185,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,162,427. The firm has a market cap of $325.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

