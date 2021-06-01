Bluesphere Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth $158,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSEP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

