Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $303,830,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $110,223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $87,507,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,893 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,916,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.87.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

