BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Short Interest Up 40.6% in May

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the April 29th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlueCity stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. BlueCity has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $35.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCT. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after buying an additional 1,114,149 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlueCity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,278,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 116,762 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueCity by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 79,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueCity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

