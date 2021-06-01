Blox (CDT) Hits One Day Volume of $285,345.00

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, Blox has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Blox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Blox has a total market cap of $18.01 million and approximately $285,345.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00081782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00020693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.88 or 0.01020859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.70 or 0.09863393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00091563 BTC.

Blox Coin Profile

Blox (CRYPTO:CDT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blox’s official website is www.bloxstaking.com . Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blox is an operating system for blockchain-based assets, it has the goal of making handling and trading easy and accessible for both new and experienced users in the cryptoshpere. The Blox's ecosystem includes three synergistic components: Software-as-a-Service (Saas), Social Networking and the Marketplace. SaaS: Blox provides analytics that gives users deep insight into the performance of their investments and helps them make data-driven decisions. Social Network: Blox provides social trading features that remove barriers for new and existing crypto users by letting them follow and copy-trade top investors. Marketplace: Blox's marketplace is built around opportunity discovery and streamlined trading UX with features like real-time social trading signals, an ICO dashboard, trending assets, real-time market price tables and 3rd party integration. Every action within the Blox platform requires the user to pay a fee which is paid in the CDT token, an Ethereum-based token Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives financial value will be entitled to a payment, creating a creator-consumer relationship between users in the system. “

Blox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

