BlackRock Inc. Sells 102,908 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,968,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,908 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $847,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

