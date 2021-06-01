BlackRock Inc. Has $895.14 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Globant worth $895,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 3.4% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Globant by 101.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Globant by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth about $8,579,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB opened at $217.87 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $130.92 and a one year high of $244.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

