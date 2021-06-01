BlackRock Inc. Has $816.29 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of EastGroup Properties worth $816,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.22.

NYSE:EGP opened at $158.08 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $113.47 and a one year high of $159.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.75 and a 200-day moving average of $143.45. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

