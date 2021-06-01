BlackRock Inc. Acquires 110,782 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First American Financial worth $775,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after acquiring an additional 839,301 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in First American Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,876,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,659,000 after buying an additional 1,402,223 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First American Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,190,000 after buying an additional 110,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

