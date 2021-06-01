Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. Analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.94%.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

