BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Market Cap Achieves $59,412.80

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $59,412.80 and $36,895.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002204 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.96 or 0.00499799 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00014248 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Coin Profile

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

