Bitcoin Zero Hits Market Capitalization of $63,816.45 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $63,816.45 and $20.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00061582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.14 or 0.00301849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00191994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.75 or 0.01005116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00033050 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

