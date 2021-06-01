Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Achieves Market Cap of $63,816.45

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $63,816.45 and approximately $20.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00061582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.14 or 0.00301849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00191994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.75 or 0.01005116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00033050 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

