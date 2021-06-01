Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $1.84 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00005070 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $2,828.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.98 or 0.00416165 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.99 or 0.00289405 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00162488 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012728 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.