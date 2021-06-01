Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $680.88 or 0.01876014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion and approximately $2.58 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,294.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.21 or 0.00463478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00053366 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001469 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004825 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,752,369 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

