Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 42.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $602.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $612.24 and a 200-day moving average of $592.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.43 and a twelve month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.