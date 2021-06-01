Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.40). Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.
BPTH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 57,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,461. The company has a market cap of $40.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $24.34.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
