Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.40). Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

BPTH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 57,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,461. The company has a market cap of $40.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

