Bintex Futures (BNTX) Trading Down 6% Over Last Week

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002027 BTC on popular exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $74,219.11 and approximately $1.02 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00062062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.20 or 0.00297713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00188974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.17 or 0.00990973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

