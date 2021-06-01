Billington Holdings Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.25 (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BILN opened at GBX 303 ($3.96) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of £39.19 million and a PE ratio of 26.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 317.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 311.22. Billington has a 12-month low of GBX 256 ($3.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 360 ($4.70).

Get Billington alerts:

In other news, insider Trevor Taylor sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15), for a total transaction of £8,827.68 ($11,533.42).

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.