BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.40 million-$46.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.67 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.53.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -52.81.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $6,072,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,749,973 shares of company stock valued at $103,954,769 in the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.