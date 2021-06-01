Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,003.33 ($13.11).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of BYG traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,320 ($17.25). The company had a trading volume of 194,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,624. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 943.50 ($12.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,240.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,147.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

