BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $1.32 Million in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of W. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,920,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock worth $7,304,026 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.52.

W stock opened at $306.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.78 and a 200-day moving average of $288.50. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.62 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

