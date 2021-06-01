BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of THO opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average is $118.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.