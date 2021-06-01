BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,872,000 after buying an additional 304,935 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $106.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

