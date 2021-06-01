BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 4,685 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after acquiring an additional 564,698 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,910,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.94. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.45 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

