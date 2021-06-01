Beldex Trading 13.4% Higher This Week (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $59.06 million and approximately $240,299.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

