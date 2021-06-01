BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BTAVF opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

