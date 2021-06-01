BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.5 days.
OTCMKTS:BTAVF opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.