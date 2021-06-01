Barometer Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 32.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,572 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,778,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 893,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,834,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

