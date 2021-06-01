Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,800 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.71.

