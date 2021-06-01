Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New $62,000 Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

SKYY stock opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $67.77 and a 12 month high of $112.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35.

