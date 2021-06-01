Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $557,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $46,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $328.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.72 and a 12-month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock worth $12,693,731 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

