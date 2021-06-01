Barometer Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.