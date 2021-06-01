Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.71

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 88369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

