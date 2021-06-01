Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Raised to GBX 220

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research note issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BARC. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 207.70 ($2.71).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC stock opened at GBX 183.10 ($2.39) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.53. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market cap of £31.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.