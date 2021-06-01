Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

