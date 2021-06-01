Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2,524.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after buying an additional 554,884 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

