Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,311,000 after purchasing an additional 476,602 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,308,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $289,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 533,576 shares of company stock worth $20,569,897. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

