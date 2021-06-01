Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 8,026 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $143.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average is $136.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

