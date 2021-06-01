Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,513 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

