Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,953 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after buying an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.